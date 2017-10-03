Students of the month announced

Point Pleasant Primary School recently announced its September “MAGICAL Students of the Month.” While students were treated to several prizes for their achievement, they said having their lunch with the Principal Vickie Workman in her office, was the highlight. Pictured are “star students” Emma Lane, Wyatt Shepard, Keaton Fisher, Noah Spires, McKynlee Gilley, Vinny Anthony, Braydon Blain, Skyla Hanson, Sophia Roach, Austin Sharp, Eli Hickman, Aaron Harmon, Brylee Fetty.

