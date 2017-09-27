Improving Krodel

POINT PLEASANT — City officials in Point Pleasant have updates planned to improve Krodel Park. Throughout the next year there will be projects occurring at Krodel Park that will improve the experience of those who camp there, as well as residents of the area that often visit.

According to Mayor Brian Billings, there has been an increase in the number of large campers and trailers that are too big for the current spaces at Krodel.

“We are looking to add four to six spaces big enough to fit these new campers and fifth-wheels,” stated Billings. These plans also include improving the roadway into Krodel to handle the increased traffic and campers. Some of the roadway has already been paved with blacktop. Billings and the park managers hope finish the roadway incrementally.

Other improvements that will be happening this fall include new roofing for some of the buildings on the west end of the park. Metal has already been purchased and is ready to be installed, increasing the longevity and quality of these buildings. Several structures in the 44 acre park will also get a fresh coat of paint. The club house and shelters will be freshened up in the same colors.

Among these improvements will be a new surface to the walking trail, that will also be widened. The trail will be widened to accommodate more patrons in the park and covered in a material similar to blacktop.

“I can’t give any specific numbers, but we are seeing a big increase in people coming to our park.” said Billings.

Krodel Park has been the center of many improvements in recent years, including a new playground. It is set to continue receiving updates.

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com.

