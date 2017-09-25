Academic boosters hosting ACT seminar

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Junior and Senior High Academic Boosters will host ACT Test Preparation Seminar on Oct. 4.

This seminar is focused on juniors and seniors at PPHS, but will be open to freshman and sophomores. The seminar has a limit of 100 students but is already half filled.

“We’re trying to get the word out about the seminar. We are here to encourage academic excellence and help each student reach their full potential,” stated Genia Williams, president of the academic boosters.

The seminar is supported by several corporations that have significantly reduced the cost. AEP River Transportation, AEP Mountaineer, ICL Chemical in Gallipolis Ferry, and Ohio Valley Bank along with many private donors have reduced the cost for students to attend. According to Williams, these sponsorships reduce the costs per student from $50 to $20.

The academic boosters started in school year 2014-15 as several parents and staff members informally meeting to discuss improving the academic awareness of the community. In May of 2015, they officially formed with offices, bylaws, and a mission statement.

Since then, the organization has worked to promote academic success in the schools through fundraising and rewarding successful students. Their first project was Academic Night in the fall of 2016, offering barbecue to recognized students. They have worked with local Gear Up WV coordinators to promote College Signing Day each spring.

“Last year on Academic Night we gave each student a $5 Speedway gift card, giving out 144 of them,” said Williams. “Our goal this year is to be able to have enough funds to offer a small scholarship to a graduating senior.”

“We receive a good bit of support from the staff at the school. I’m glad for Mr. (William) Cottrill’s support,” stated Williams.

Meetings for the Academic Boosters are the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the school and everyone is welcome to attend. They also have a Facebook page, PPJSHS Academic Boosters through which they share information.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com.